The Queens prostitute who spent the summer of 2019 giving men drugs that would make them overdose so she could rob them — killing four in six weeks — has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Angelina Barini, 43, of Rego Park had pleaded guilty in August 2021 to two counts of distributing narcotics that caused the deaths of a person; one count of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine; and one count of conspiring to distribute gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL.
But the authorities say Barini’s cold scheme went beyond one or two incidents.
“As detailed in court filings and statements at court proceedings, between July and August of 2019, Barini provided narcotics to her victims to incapacitate and rob them of their belongings while sometimes conducting business as a sex worker,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in an announcement of Barini’s sentencing. “On multiple occasions, those narcotics contained lethal doses of fentanyl. On July 4, 2019, Barini met with a victim at a motel in Astoria, Queens and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs. The victim was found dead later that day. On July 11, 2019, Barini met with a victim at a motel in Woodside, Queens and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs which caused his overdose death. On August 5, 2019, Barini met another victim in College Point, Queens and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs which caused his overdose death.
“Additionally, on August 18, 2019, Barini met a victim inside an Elmhurst, Queens motel room and drugged him with GBL, which is commonly referred to as a “date rape” drug. The victim died shortly after entering the motel room and Barini made repeated attempts to dispose of the victim’s body without being detected. On August 21, 2019, the NYPD found the victim dead in the motel room. The victim’s body had been wrapped in bleach-stained sheets and placed inside of a garbage bin.”
The victim of the last killing was Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef of Grand Central Station restaurant Cipriani Dolci, whose stature fed media coverage of Barini’s deadly business.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New York Ricky Patel and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced he sentencing jointly, each providing statements.
“The defendant drugged and killed multiple people for a few quick dollars,” Peace said. “She stole their personal belongings while they lay unconscious dying from the lethal drugs she gave them. The defendant’s substantial prison sentence is warranted by her shocking disregard for human life. Hopefully, today’s sentence will bring some solace to the victims’ families and serve as a warning to future perpetrators that there are significant consequences to these horrific crimes.”
Barini’s attorney asked the judge to send her to a particular low-security women’s prison in Waseca, Minn., where she could participate in a dog-training program designed to instill empathy in inmates and be closer to her family in Canada, according to the Daily Mail.
Barini’s Facebook page, which is under the name Angelina Berlin and shows no public posts since March 2019, has a banner that reads “Canadians do it better.”
Her last post links to a game that claims to answer the question, “What kind of heart did God give you?”
According to the post, Barini has a “heart of gold.”
“God gave you a loving heart,” it says, “the kind that has the power to heal wounds. The world needs more people with a heart like yours.”
