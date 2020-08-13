“I can’t wait to see my friends — school is awesome!” said Mikel Thomas of Bayside. The 6-year-old said that the most exciting part about starting first grade is to get homework, but showed little fear about contracting the coronavirus from his classmates. “When I get sick, I get Benadryl,” he said confidently.
Thomas’ cousins, twins Samiyah and Saniyah Wilcox, also aged 6, agreed that they were also excited to enter first grade, though Samiyah seemed more apprehensive than her family.
“I will tell my teachers I need to go to the nurse if I get sick,” she said before promising she will wear her mask. Her sister said she’s too excited to meet new friends to be nervous about getting sick.
Although children may be eager to head back to school in September, a survey by the Department of Education found that their parents were more cautious about placing them in an environment where COVID-19 has the potential to spread — of 322,572 families who filled out the preference form, more than 66 percent of parents requested remote learning for their children, while about 34 percent chose hybrid learning, meaning their children would split their school week between in-person learning and virtual learning at home, according to numbers obtained by the New York Post. Those who did not participate in the survey were automatically placed into the hybrid-learning option.
Those who chose the hybrid-learning option can revert to the remote-learning choice at any time, but those who chose remote learning are locked in for at least the first quarter of the school year — families opting for remote learning can switch to hybrid on a quarterly basis only, at specific times during the school year.
There are 1.1 million children enrolled in the public school system.
Anthony R. and his mother, both from Glendale, chose the hybrid option for his last year in elementary school for multiple reasons — Anthony is accustomed to virtual learning, but finds it easier to learn in a physical setting, and his mother cannot take the time from work to stay home with him during the day.
“What are we supposed to do? We have jobs — we can’t spend the day with them while they sit on the computer,” she said. She added that she is nervous about sending him into an environment where he could come into contact with COVID-19, but admitted she didn’t see another option that worked for her family.
“I think it’s super important that every family does what they need to do without judging any other families. It’s hard enough to parent today and even harder than ever before today. I don’t like when other parents judge each other when they don’t know what the other families are going through,” said Rachel S. of Glendale, who heavily weighed the two options before ultimately choosing to send 6-year-old Sabrina to school in the fall, consulting her daughter’s pediatrician as well as a friend who is a doctor and reviewing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“I’m not confident in anything, I don’t know what the hell’s going on for the future. I don’t know anything, but we’re going to try it,” Rachel said, as Sabrina hopped up and down beside her, saying, “I want to go back! I want to go back!”
High school students were also given the opportunity to choose between hybrid and remote learning, but without the added worry of whether their parents would have to stay home with them. Two friends entering their second year at Benjamin Cardozo in Bayside chose the hybrid learning.
“I just chose it because I want to have the option [to revert to remote learning]. I want to see how it is, but ... I don’t think people are going to be careful,” said Ian Choi.
“I think it’s easier to learn face-to-face, but I am nervous about what it’s going to be like,” said Brendan Oh.
Dylan D. of Ridgewood is entering his freshman year at Frederick Douglass Academy II in Harlem and the travel on public transportation, which would require a subway transfer, prompted him to choose remote learning.
“We still don’t know if everything is secure and how far the school is, I’d rather do remote learning until I get transferred to a nearer school,” said Dylan. Transferring to an area school where he could participate in in-person classes would alleviate his concern about coming into contact with the virus on public transportation because he’d be familiar with his surroundings, he said.
Ronny, Dylan’s brother, did not share any of the same concerns.
“I want to go back because there’s going to be new teachers, new friends, new things to learn about,” said Ronny, who is starting fourth grade in the fall.
Another family shared split concerns about returning in the fall — Liam H. is headed to first grade and is excited to jump right back in.
“I want to go back to school and stay with my friends. It’s harder to do schoolwork in the house,” he said.
Christian Barone of Glendale has two years on his cousin and is headed back to school with more apprehension.
“Some kids could come in with the virus,” he said, saying he would rather continue his education virtually like he had for the tail end of his year in second grade.
Parker Underwood of Bayside is headed to prekindergarten and also made it clear that she has some concerns about starting at a new school.
“I’m a little nervous ... to make new friends,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.