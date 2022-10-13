An afternoon of fun awaits families with young kids when children’s cookbook author P.J. Tierney visits The Bookary in Glendale on Saturday.
Tierney will be signing purchased copies of her books starring chef Hamish the Hedgehog, “Kitchen Critter” and “Cooking Classes.” The event itself is free and will feature games, prizes and temporary tattoos for the tykes.
The Hamish storybook cookbooks are for kids 4 to 12, with the older ones able to make the recipes along with their hedgehog friend.
The event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Bookary, located in The Shops at Atlas Park, at 8000 Cooper Ave., on the ground floor of the building that houses the movie theater. The store can be reached at (917) 396-4066.
