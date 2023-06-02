The Kew Gardens man who police say admitted to fatally shooting a would-be mugger early Wednesday morning has been arrested on more than a dozen weapon-related charges according to the NYPD and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Charles Foehner, 65, of 82nd Road, allegedly shot and killed Cody Gonzalez, 32, of 82nd Road in Glendale in a confrontation captured on surveillance video. A subsequent search of Foehner’s home allegedly turned up a number of unlicensed guns.
“My office is charging Charles Foehner with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon,”Katz said in a statement issued by her office on Friday. “These are the charges factually supported by the evidence.”
The video, broadcast by WPIX Channel 11, purports to show Gonzalez approaching Foehner in an aggressive manner with something in his hand outside the latter’s apartment building at about 2 a.m. Foehner was backing away into a dead end driveway.
The two disappear into the bottom of the frame with Foehner still retreating. They emerge back into the frame with Gonzalez running several strides before collapsing to the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Multiple published and broadcast reports have quoted police sources as saying that Gonzalez had a lengthy arrest record.
Foehner stayed on the scene and the police press release said the gun, a 38.-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, was recovered at the scene.
His attorney could not be reached for comment.
An affidavit submitted by an NYPD detective from the 102nd Precinct on Thursday, June 1, said the gun also was among 26 illegal guns recovered after police executed a search warrant on Foehner’s home.
The weapons allegedly included 17 handguns and nine long guns, three of which were classified as assault weapons. Police also allegedly recovered 152 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, 10 of which the affidavit said were loaded; two body armor vests; and multiple rounds of ammunition for handguns.
The affidavit, provided by Katz’s office, said Foehner has been charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; unlawful purchase of body armor; unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition; first-degree criminal possession of a weapon-possession of 10 or more firearms; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-possession of any loaded firearm; three counts of third-degree possession of a weapon-assault weapons; and other charges.
Foehner is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.