The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in finding the man wanted for a vicious attack on a 68-year-old woman at the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway stop on Aug. 22.
Police said the attack took place at about 9:35 a.m. when the victim was leaving the subway.
The man approached the woman and pushed her down the stairs before fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction. She refused medical treatment at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
