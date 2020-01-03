Borough President Melinda Katz trailed in the Democratic primary for district attorney when the polls closed on election night. The second half of 2019 began with a recount process to determine the winner. In more crime-related happenings, the City Council voted in favor of closing Rikers Island in favor of building four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens. Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) defended her vote in support of the move, saying that it was likely going to pass regardless and that she wanted to make a better deal with incentives for the community.

July

The month of July saw more than 90,000 votes recounted for the district attorney Democratic primary with Katz looking to pull off a comeback win against public defender Tiffany Cabán.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) indicated that the support of Koslowitz would be key in the borough-based jail plan to be approved by the city.

The waiting for Phase IV of the Queens Boulevard bike lanes continued as a Department of Transportation spokesman said that there was no updated timeline to share.

Federal prosecutors charged Alan Kaufman, the former CEO of Melrose Credit Union in Briarwood, with conspiracy to commit bribery as the result of an alleged scheme. Prosecutors said the scheme consisted of him accepting free housing and financing for the purchase of his personal residence from Tony Georgiton, who co-owned a taxi fleet operating 550 cabs, in exchange for the approval of millions of dollars in loans to Georgiton’s companies at favorable terms.

A study from NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter found that the Q54 was the slowest bus in Queens. The bus, running between Jamaica and Williamsburg, Brooklyn, clocked in at 6.4 miles per hour.

Koslowitz and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) introduced a bill which would allow officers to summons recreational vehicles and mobile homes parking on city streets for illegal parking overnight.

August

With all the votes tallied, Katz squeaked out a victory in the Democratic primary, winning by 55 votes. She had trailed by more than 1,000 votes at the end of Primary Night.

The Republicans found a candidate to go against Katz in November’s general election. Former cop-turned-lawyer Joe Murray was tabbed to run.

A pair of detectives from the 112th Precinct, Kevin Rodgers and Dean Blake, went to the Brooklyn Bridge to help talk a young Forest Hills man out of suicide.

Permits were filed for a 21-story building at 98-10 63 Road, which would consist of 261 units of housing. The proposed 143-foot-tall building would have room designated for residential space as well as some for community facility space.

A debate was sparked over the Billie Holiday statue planned to be located near Borough Hall. As part of the “She Built NYC” initiative for statues of women to be commissioned and erected, it was announced one honoring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee would be in Kew Gardens. But Southeast Queens and Addisleigh Park leaders wanted the statue in the neighborhood she lived in.

September

The City Planning Commission approved the de Blasio administration’s plan to replace the Rikers Island complex with four borough-based jails, including one at 126-02 82 Ave. The commission voted 9-3. The new 1,150-bed facility for Queens is planned to hold all of the city’s female inmates as well as males from Queens. The CPC approval sent the jail proposal to the next step in the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, a vote in the City Council.

The fourth annual “Run for Richie” took place, kicking off at Aqueduct Race Track with participants riding to the World Trade Center and back. About 2,000 motorcyclists paid tribute to Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps member Richard Pearlman, who died in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Community Board 6 saw a shakeup as Alexa Weitzman became the chairwoman after winning a vote over incumbent Joseph Hennessy. In a brief campaign speech prior to the vote, Weitzman indicated a desire for more community involvement, saying social media could be used.

Sweeping changes on the board included Soumaly King as vice chairman of scoping, Prameet Kumar as vice chairman of land use, Bruce Grossberg as vice chairman of finance, Mark Laster as vice chairman of secretary and Peter Beadle as second vice chairman. Gail Gordon remained as first vice chairwoman. Weitzman asked board members to “be patient with me” as she learned the ropes.

A group of students trashed the CVS Pharmacy on Metropolitan Avenue. Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, estimated the damage at $2,000 to $3,000. A pair of 15-year-old students from Metropolitan Campus High School, located diagonally across the street from the drugstore, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

October

Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan announced his plans to step down at the beginning of 2020. Ryan had been the late DA Richard Brown’s second-in-command since 1997. “Serving the people of Queens County and the cause of justice always has been the only reward he needs,” Brown said when honoring Ryan with the office’s Gene Kelly Award in 2016. Ryan said he would assist the new DA if needed.

The City Council voted 36-13 in favor of closing Rikers Island and building the four new jails, one in every borough except Staten Island. The plan calls for the demolition of the mostly unused Queens House of Detention in Kew Gardens and replacing it with a 19-story jail by the end of 2026.

Koslowitz, and three other Council members whose districts would be the sites of the new jails, agreed to go along after obtaining concessions from City Hall, including a reduction of the bed count from 1,150 per jail to 875. She called it “the most difficult proposal that I have ever had come across my desk.” She also said that she did not share the enthusiasm of those who had made the borough-based jails a priority. “Understanding the high likelihood that this proposal would be approved, I made it my priority to sit down at the negotiating table,” Koslowitz said. “It was my goal to make a better deal for my community.”

During a CB 6 meeting, the councilwoman explained the incentives she received in exchange for the vote. These included a 25,000-square-foot community space in the detention center; a new kitchen at Queens Community House’s Kew Gardens senior center; eight additional officers for the 102nd Precinct, which includes the new jail’s site; renovations to PS 99’s gym, auditorium and schoolyard; security cameras for PS 99 and PS 139; and lighting in the Austin Street underpass beneath Union Turnpike.

Koslowitz also announced that the long-awaited reconstruction of the Rego Park Library at 91-41 63 Drive would take place by the end of 2021. She had been calling for a new Rego Park Library since the 1990s and in 2017 Mayor de Blasio announced the old structure would be torn down to make way for a state-of-the-art, $32 million branch.

De Blasio said that Phase IV of the Queens Boulevard bike lanes will be “completed next year for sure” during an interview on “Inside City Hall.” Phase IV will see the roadway’s bike lanes extended east beyond Yellowstone Boulevard to Union Turnpike. Department of Transportation outreach for Phase IV began in October 2017 and the plan was slated to be implemented in 2018.

November

Election night was more a coronation that a count of ballots, with Katz easily defeating Murray, taking 75 percent of the vote. “We know that there is a better Queens ahead of us,” she said in her victory speech at Queens County Democratic headquarters. “We know that together we will end cash bail. We know that together we will protect workers and make our work sites safe for our workers out there. We know that together we will protect immigrant rights and make sure we don’t have ICE agents in a court of law and in our courtroom because that’s not how you get justice.”

Six candidates for borough president each explained why he or she should be elected during a forum at Russell Sage Junior High School. Candidates included retired NYPD Sergeant Anthony Miranda, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside). The half-dozen hopefuls said what they would do differently than Katz if he or she was elected.

December

Assistant Chief Galen Frierson took over control of Patrol Borough Queens North as Assistant Chief Martin Morales became chief of personnel. PBQN consists of eight precincts, including the 112th. Frierson had previously been the executive officer of Patrol Borough Queens South.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy student Isabella Benedetto saw her short story published in a book, “Inspiring Stories That Make a Difference by 75 Kids Who Changed Their Worlds.”

The Queens Chamber of Commerce voiced support for the QueensWay project, the “vertical park” for the long-abandoned Rockaway Beach Rail Line. Backers of QueensWay have been battling proponents of a rival plan to return the line to active rail service, reconnecting Howard Beach, Ozone Park and Woodhaven with the Queens Boulevard subway or LIRR lines.

The city’s plan to shuffle students to distant middle schools in a pilot integration plan being sought by the Department of Education for District 28 got off to a rocky start when a number of parents were kept from the meeting after it was filled to legal capacity. District 28, which includes Forest Hills, Rego Park, Kew Gardens and Jamaica, along with several other districts, is to serve as the test for the rest of the borough. The meeting was billed as the first informational session of the deliberations. “How many times did we hear this meeting was about inclusion and community and democracy,” Elizabeth Crowley said. “And they locked people out?” One parent said, “You’re pitting families in Queens against each other because there are not enough good schools.”

Koslowitz dropped a bill that would have tightened up the leash law, after residents complained, saying it would constrain them and their dogs in city parks. None of the 40 or 50 calls her office received supported her measure.