After several years in the works, construction on the track at Juniper Valley Park is scheduled to begin this month.
The project will completely revamp the track and field with new concrete pavement, synthetic turf carpet, improved site drainage and a long jump with a sand pit.
New amenities will include a drinking fountain, benches and additional plantings, according to the Parks Department.
Due to complications securing a contractor for the project, the procurement phase took longer than anticipated. The average construction time for such projects is 12 to 18 months. The work here is funded with $4.6 million from the City Council. Then-Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley began the funding when she was in office.
Design for the project began in October 2017 and was completed in October 2018.
The procurement began in October 2018 and was projected to be completed in July 2019 but wasn’t until last month.
— David Russell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.