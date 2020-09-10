The 9/11 candlelight vigil held annually at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village will be virtual this year out of an abundance of caution due to COVID.
“We do so to insure that we will Never Forget and cannot let a year go by without our community being together, even if it is Virtual,” the 9/11 Candlelight Vigil Committee of Queens posted.
Those interested can visit 911vigil.org on Friday for a YouTube link to watch the presentation.
Each year, groups sing songs, read poems and reflect on those lost, with the names of area residents read one by one, as those in the crowd hold candles.
