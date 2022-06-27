A Staten Island judge has ruled the city law allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections to be illegal, citing passages of the New York State Constitution that grant voting rights to citizens.
Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio also found that the Immigrant Voting Law, passed by the City Council last December by a vote of 33-14, violated New York State Election Kaw and the Municipal Home Rule Law.
The bill was neither signed nor vetoed by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio or Mayor Adams, so under city law was deemed in effect 30 days after the council vote.
It would have taken effect in 2023, and would have permit noncitizens who met specific criteria to vote in city elections for mayor, City Council, comptroller and public advocate.
Porzio ruled that the only way the state would allow the provisions of the law to go forward is if they were approved in a voter referendum.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in January, included Queens Councilmembers Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) and Bob Holden (D-Maspeth); and naturalized U.S. citizens.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Immigration Committee Chair Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn) released statement Monday afternoon.
“We are disappointed by today’s ruling. The Council passed Local Law 11 to enfranchise nearly one million voters, many Black and brown New Yorkers, who live here, pay taxes, and contribute to our city,” they said. “By providing city residents with a voice in their local government representation, we provide them with an equal stake in the long-term success of our city. Now more than ever, when our rights are being threatened, we need more civic and community engagement, not less. We are reviewing the ruling and exploring options for moving forward.”
Nowhere in the statement did they address Porzio’s specific citations of citizenship requirements in the state constitution.
The New York Immigration Coalition, in a message on its website, said it will support an appeal if the city makes one.
THois story was edited to include comments from Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilmember Shahana Hanif,
Gee, common sense actually prevailed for once. If you want the right to vote, then accept the responsibility of becoming a citizen.
What a difficult concept for progressives to accept.
