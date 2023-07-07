A Manhattan judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction against the city’s move to shift about 250,000 retired city workers from their existing medical insurance to a Medicaid Advantage plan managed by Aetna.
Nine individual retirees filed the lawsuit along with the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees. The city has said the new plan will be as good as or better than the existing coverage; and will save taxpayers $600 million a year.
Retirees are concerned that is not the case. In his five-page ruling, Judge Lyle Frank of state Supreme Court in Manhattan found “clear and convincing evidence that there is a likelihood of success on the merits” of their case.
Frank wrote it is likely that the court would find the switch isnot be permitted under section 12-126 of the New York City Administrative code.
Frank cited oral arguments from an Aetna attorney, whom he wrote acknowledged that there would very likely be some situations where medical care deemed necessary by a doctor for a retiree could be turned down; and certain medical facilities that would be unavailable to retirees.
“To this court, this demonstrates that should this plan go forward, irreparable harm would result,” the judge wrote. “There can be no more specific irreparable harm than this.”
Marianne Pizzitola, president of the New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees, applauded the ruling in a press release on Friday.
“This is now the third time in the last two years that courts have had to step in and stop the City from violating retirees’ healthcare rights,” Pizzitola said. “We call on the City and the Municipal Labor Committee to end their ruthless and unlawful campaign to deprive retired municipal workers of the healthcare benefits they earned.”
In an email on Friday, the City Council’s Common Sense Caucus applauded the ruling. Queens Councilmembers in the group include Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone). Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams (D-Jamaica) is listed as an ex-officio member..
“While this is not a final victory, Judge Frank’s strongly worded motion made it clear that the law, specifically New York City Administrative Code 12-126, is ‘unambiguous’ in protecting the essential, cost-free healthcare that retirees have been promised, and that switching them to Medicare Advantage would cause ‘irreparable harm,’” the statement said. “This is why we fought to prevent the administrative code from being changed and were compelled to file an amicus brief in support of this lawsuit.
“We urge the administration and union leaders to get back to the negotiating table to find health insurance savings without diminishing the benefits our retirees have earned.”
The Chronicle also has reached out to Mayor Adams’ Office for comment.
