A State Supreme Court justice in Manhattan has banned the city from forcibly transferring more than 250,000 retirees from their present health insurance plans to a Medicare advantage plan that would be operated by Aetna.
In a ruling of just over one page, Justice Lyle Frank said the city is “permanently enjoined from requiring any City retires, and their dependents from being removed from their current health insurance plan(s), and from being required to either enroll in an Aetna Medicare Advantage Plan or seek their own health coverage.”
The Adams administration anticipates that a changeover would provide at least equal coverage for retires while saving taxpayers $600 million a year.
Mayoral spokesman Jonah Allon said in a press release that the administration is disappointed and intends to appeal.
“This Medicare Advantage plan, which was negotiated closely with and supported by the Municipal Labor Committee, would improve upon retirees’ current plans, including offering a lower deductible, a cap on out-of-pocket expenses, and new benefits, like transportation, fitness programs, and wellness incentives,” Allon said.
“In addition, it would save $600 million annually, especially critical at a time when we are already facing significant fiscal and economic challenges,” he added. This decision only creates confusion and uncertainty among our retirees.”
Marianne Pizzitola, president of the New York City Organization of Public Service retirees, called it an important victory. The group is a plaintiff in the suit, along with nine retiree.
“The only one confused or uncertain is the Mayor if he cannot see that the Aetna Dis-Advantage plan is NOT Medicare, NOT a savings, NOT an improvement to our current plan as even Congress knows that,” she said.
Pizzitola also said it will not achieve the $600 million that the city has touted, calling it “[a] diminished health plan that will harm retirees.
“The Court repeatedly found the City is on the wrong side of history, breaking several laws to implement this scheme which would harm the very people who built this City,” she added. “If the Mayor wants to save the City money, he should live up to the promise made to us as we lived up to ours, and he should stop spending taxpayer dollars to harm senior citizens and the disabled.”
She said the agreement with the Municipal Labor Committee has been found illegal.
“Call a mulligan already and come up with better solutions like we suggested and leave retirees alone,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.