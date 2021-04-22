A Jackson Heights man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison on burglary charges for stealing mail from residential boxes last September in Astoria, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
Asm Sharfuddin, 22, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree on March 9 before Queens acting Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone Jr. On April 1, Queens Supreme Court Justice John Latella sentenced him to three and a half years in prison, to be followed by two and a half years’ post-release supervision.
Katz said, that in pleading guilty, Sharfuddin admitted that on Sept. 5, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m. he was unlawfully inside an apartment building on 41st Street in Astoria with the intent to commit a crime.
After observing the mail carrier deposit mail in the mailboxes and then leave, he attempted to pull apart a panel of mailboxes with his bare hands. Sharfuddin then took out a tool that resembled a small crowbar and pried open several mailboxes. He removed the contents of the boxes and exited.
The DA said Sharfuddin also pleaded guilty to identity theft in the second degree before Queens Criminal Court Judge Karen Gopee on March 18.
Gopee sentenced the defendant to one to three years in prison, which will run concurrently with the term of incarceration on the burglary charge.
According to the charges in the second case, between April 20 and May 30, 2020 Sharfuddin assumed the identity of a man and used his banking information, which was obtained illegally, to make three separate withdrawals.
The sum of money taken totaled $11,000. The victim, who was out of the country at the time, was unaware of the transactions until his return.
“Stolen mail in far too many instances leads to identity theft,” Katz said. “Everyone must be vigilant in protecting their identity — shred your unwanted mail, check your credit card reports and call the police if you suspect fraud or my office at (718) 286-5942. This defendant stole mail and schemed to line his own pockets by using someone else’s identity, but he didn’t get away with it.”
