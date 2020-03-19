Two Transportation Security agents assigned to John F. Kennedy International Airport and one assigned to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to statements issued by the agency on March 18.
All three are undergoing medical care and are being quarantined at home, according to the agency.
“The officers [at JFK] both work in checked baggage rooms, and their duties do not involve direct contact with travelers,” according to TSA press release. So too does the agent at Newark who tested positive.
The TSA said all agency employees who have been in contact with the affected agents on their work shifts in the last 14 days have been alerted to take appropriate action and medical precautions.
Security screening checkpoints at both airports remain open and the TSA said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and public health officials in New York City and New Jersey in all three instances.
