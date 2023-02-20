JFK Terminal 1 reopens after fire

Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport returned to full service on Sunday afternoon, three days after an electrical fire temporarily shut down the entire building, which handles both domestic and international flights.
“JFK Terminal 1 has advised they will have normal, scheduled operations on Sunday, 2/19,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement emailed at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The Port Authority operates JFK and LaGuardia airports. A tweet posted on Sunday cautioned drivers that the airport’s parking lots were expected to reach capacity on Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday.
The building was shut down after what the PA described as a small electrical fire broke out Thursday in the overnight hours. The agency did not comment on a cause.
No other terminals at the airport were affected by the fire our outage, with the exception of those taking on extra landings and departures. The PA said Terminal 1 handles 5 percent of all JFK passenger flights. Dozens of flights were canceled during the closure. JFK personnel handled as many flights as possible through other terminals. Other flights were diverted to places such as Newark-Liberty, Dulles Airport in Washington, DC and Logan Airport in Boston.
The most publicized cancelation was that of an Air New Zealand flight that was forced to return home while still over the Pacific Ocean, eight hours into its flight, before it had even approached the U.S. West Coast. The airline said in numerous reports that landing the jet at another airport would have forced it to be on the ground for at least a few days, thus having ripple effects on its flight scheduling.
Just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday the PA announced that all repairs had been made, full power had been restored and the building’s safety and security systems were being tested and brought back online.
By Saturday, Terminal 1 was able to handle 26 of the scheduled arrivals and departures, while 18 were moved to other JFK terminals.
A total of 10 were moved to Newark-Liberty and Stewart on Saturday, with 10 others requiring cancelation.
Terminal 1 will be replaced by 2030 as part of an ongoing $15 billion redevelopment of JFK.
Construction on the new building has begun on the site of the old Terminal 3, which was torn down nine years ago. Work will then move to the existing Terminal 2. When that section of the rebuild is completed — by 2026 in the most recent estimate back in September — the present Terminal 1 will be demolished to allow the third and final stage of the work. The completed project is slated to have 23 gates on a structure of 2.4 million square feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.