Jets great Hill will be inducted to Hall

Winston Hill, the longtime Jets tackle who was a four-time AFL All-Star and four-time NFL Pro Bowler, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last Wednesday.

Hill, who died in 2016, played 14 seasons for the Jets and was a member of the 1968 team that won Super Bowl III.

“It took a long time but we’re glad that he’ll be memorialized,” his daughter Heather Hill told the Chronicle.

Hill protected Joe Namath from blitzes and cleared the way for Emerson Boozer and Matt Snell to run through defenses. He had the respect of the entire team.

Hill’s other daughter, Hovlyn Hill-May, was 6 years old when she had to spend a month in the hospital after swallowing a straight pin. The team, including coaches, trainers and the owner, all sent gifts.

“My room, you’d have to look for the patient amongst the flowers, teddy bears, dolls,” Hill-May told the Chronicle. “That is the kind of love that happened throughout the entire Super Bowl team.”

Heather said, “I had a lot of big, strong uncles.”

Hill grew up in Texas and was a tennis champion in high school. He was an offensive and defensive lineman at Texas Southern University. He was drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1963 but was cut by the team. He then signed with the Jets, who were playing at the Polo Grounds but would move to Shea Stadium the next season.

In his rookie season, he began a streak of 195 consecutive games played, including 174 consecutive starts.

During his career, he had trouble with asthma and a trainer recommended he go out West to spend the offseason as the dry air and the altitude would help him cope with it. Hill and his family split time between living in Colorado and New York.

“The commitment and determination and resilience that it took for him to become the world-class athlete, that he was all stuff that translated to me being determinant in my field,” said Heather, an opera singer.

He was an AFL All-Star four times and, following the merger with the NFL, was named to the Pro Bowl four times. When the Jets stunned the world with a 16-7 win over the Colts in Super Bowl III, it was Hill who provided a block allowing Snell to score New York’s lone touchdown.

Hill played for the Jets through the 1976 season. Both daughters, speaking in separate interviews, said they “grew up” at the Joe Namath Football Camp.

Hill’s playing career ended with the Los Angeles Rams before he became a scout. His work would take him away from home for weeks at a time but some of Hill-May’s fondest memories are of her father coming to school to take her to McDonald’s for lunch. Sometimes it was unannounced and other times she had a warning.

“I’m going to be there to pick you up for ice cream,” she recalled him saying. “Make sure you behave so that you can leave. Don’t be sitting in the principal’s office when I get there.”

Hill opened restaurants and became an advocate for retired athletes. He was involved in helping children in his community. One thing he didn’t do was appear in “Lonesome Dove,” the 1989 Western miniseries. Hill was sent a script to read at home.

“He had always, in his heart, wanted to be a cowboy or an Indian,” Hill-May said. “It didn’t matter because that was his favorite game as a child.”

There was a problem, however. Hill, the son of a southern Methodist minister, would have to say the word “damn” during a scene.

“He just could not have his dad go to the movies and hear him swearing around the campfire,” Hill-May said. He turned down the opportunity not knowing if he would have gotten the job, only that he was on the short list.

In 2009, he was honored with a “Winston Hill Day,” as the league celebrated the 50th season of the eight original AFL teams. Heather performed the national anthem before a game against the Dolphins and his No. 75 was retired. The next year, Hill was inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor.

Hill-May said he would let fans wear his rings and jackets.

“In a heartbeat, he would take them off and let a fan put them on because it was about connecting with people and letting people know that they were seen, heard and valued,” she said.

Still, the Hall of Fame eluded Hill, who wouldn’t campaign for himself.

“He was very humble,” Heather said, believing that’s why his election took so long. “He wanted to let his actions speak for himself.”

Hill died in April 2016, a year and a half after his longtime wife, Carolyn. Heather called her mother Winston’s “pillar of energy and joy.”

Nearly four years after his death he was finally selected for the Hall of Fame and he will be part of the Centennial Class as the league celebrates its 100th anniversary. Hill-May calls it “bittersweet.”

She was actually scared when she received the news, considering it was delivered by her daughter who was banging on the door and screaming at 5:30 a.m.

“I couldn’t even tear up,” Hill-May said. “I was just so happy. It was so long overdue. It was a thrill.” She called all the messages from friends, family and Hill’s teammates “heartwarming.”

“Winston Hill was one of the finest men I’ve ever met in my life not only as a football player but as a human being,” Namath told the Jets website.

“Winston Hill deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Not just the football Hall of Fame but if there’s a hall of fame of life, Winston Hill’s in there.”

Other teammates also spoke to the Jets website following the news of Hill’s election.

Center John Schmitt, who spent seven seasons with the Jets and was on the Super Bowl championship team, called Hill “the spiritual leader as well as an All-Pro offensive tackle, a hell of a tackle. Trying to get around him, it was like he had glue on his hands. He was fantastic, a great teammate and a great guy. Finally, the Hall of Fame opened its doors and we’re very happy they did.”

Hill-May said she would like the current Jets to know the NFL is a fraternity and to know the players who came before them.

“They paved the way,” she said.