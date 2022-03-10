When Covid-19 struck New York City, some people didn’t have the option of standing down and staying home.
Kathryn Hanslanger, CEO of the Jewish Association Serving the Ageing, or JASA, believes that her organization, and by extension, the seniors it serves, will emerge far better off for it.
“We’ve been active and on site and delivering services throughout,” Hanslanger, said in an interview last week. “When New York locked down our administrative offices became ‘essential workers only.’ But our services continued.”
JASA, which operates citywide, recently released a few statistics for 2021, including more than 3,000 vaccines for older adults at their housing sites; more than 5,000 telehealth sessions for those needing mental health services; delivering 640,000 emergency meals for seniors unable to leave their residences; and managing affordable housing units for more than 2,300 seniors.
But Hanslanger also said every number also is a person.
“More than one,” she said. “Our clients have people who care about them and people who worry about them.”
JASA’s senior housing complex in Far Rockaway, she said, still had to be managed, maintained and cleaned. Common public areas needed especially close attention. Seniors being advised not to go out food shopping needed meals delivered, on top of already existing nutrition services.
“We do a lot of home delivery meals in Queens, and those home deliveries continued,” Hanslanger said. “So those drivers, those delivery staff, were working every day even when a lot of folks were able to be remote and limit their exposure.”
Hanslanger also said when senior centers had to limit or eliminate gatherings, the hot sit-down meals provided for center members became grab-and-go boxed meals that could be taken home.
Classes, social and informational activities also needed to continue on a remote bases when it could not be done on-site.
“Now they’re back serving meals in senior centers,” Hanslanger said, but the emergency home deliveries are still available for seniors who can’t get out or where a given senior center still might have capacity restrictions.
“There are limitations,” she said. “There’s also ways to work with as many people as possible. Our staff has been creative and dedicated to serving as many people as possible in as many ways as possible.
“You try to find alliances. And you find support in places you know you can turn to and in new places as well.”
There still is some struggle for the seniors and the organization.
“There’s been an awful lot of pain and loss in our communities and our staff,” Hanslanger said “And people are exhausted. We need to find ways to help people keep on keeping on. That goes for staff as well as clients.”
Hanslanger reiterated her belief that JASA will emerge stronger as an organization. But she said anyone interested in applying for a job, volunteering or making a donation is more than welcome to go to its website at asa.org.
“We can always use more of all three because the needs are increasing and the resources aren’t necessarily increasing to meet them,” she said. “We have recruited hundreds of new volunteers and started new programs and we can always use more help.”
She would like the city to help by adding cost of loving increases to contracts with nonprofit social service agencies, something she said hasn’t happened in a few years.
“We don’t want to go back to the ‘before’ time,” Hanslanger said. “We want to go forward with new strengths, new learning and resilience; but also understanding there is a lot of healing that needs to be done.”
