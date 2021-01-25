Jamaica teacher busted in Florida on teen sex rap

A teacher at a girls’ school in Jamaica has been released on bond after being arrested in Florida after allegedly flying there to have sex with an underage teen he met online.
Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, of Queens Village, was arrested in Tampa early Sunday morning after allegedly picking up the victim twice from a home in the area on Saturday and returning with the victim to his hotel room.
Naqvi is a teacher at the Young Women’s Leadership School in Jamaica.
In a statement issued by his office, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Naqvi admitted to deputies at the time of his arrest that he knew the girl was underage.
“It never ceases to amaze us the lengths predators will go to, to get what they want,” Chronister said. “In this case, a middle school history teacher booked a ticket, boarded a plane and traveled across the country to met with a minor who he had been chatting with for about three months.”
Grayson Kamm, communications director for Andrew Warren, state attorney for Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit, told the Chronicle in an email that Naqvi was arrested on eight second-degree charges, each of which carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The exact charges were not available.
His next court appearance, his arraignment at which time Naqvi will be presented with the formal charges against him, had not yet been set.
The city Department of Education did not respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment, but according to published reports Naqvi has been “reassigned.”
Chronister’s office said Naqvi picked up the victim at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 when the two went to his hotel room. The teen was dropped off a few hours later before being picked up again at about 1 p.m.
“This behavior is deeply disturbing and serves as a grim warning to parents to monitor their children’s online activity,” Chronister said.
