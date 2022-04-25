The Jackson Heights Library will be shut down for about a month starting today, April 25, for an assessment of the foundation and soil in preparation for a renovation and expansion project.
The 18,000-square-foot library, located at 35-51 81 St., will be completely renovated inside and out, the Queens Library says, and expanded by 3,000 square feet. The project includes improvements to the building’s accessibility, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, lighting, and plumbing.
The building’s limestone and granite façade and some of its original features will be restored, the library said. Energy-efficient windows, wall components and a new roof will also be installed.
Construction is tentatively expected to begin in mid-2024.
On its website, the Queens Library suggests three nearby locations patrons may visit instead: Langston Hughes, at 100-01 Northern Blvd. on the East Elmhurst-Corona border; Corona, at 38-23 104 St.; and Woodside, at 54-22 Skillman Ave.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
