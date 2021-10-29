The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of overnight closures of the ramps from the westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway at Exit 3 to Cypress Hills Street and 6 to Metropolitan Avenue in Queens, on or about Tuesday, Nov. 2 through approximately Saturday, Nov. 6 from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. each morning.
To access Metropolitan Avenue during these closures, motorists should take Exit 4 (Myrtle Avenue/Woodhaven Boulevard) and follow the signed detour.
To access Cypress Hills Street, take the Exit 2 ramp at Cypress Avenue/Vermont Place and follow the detours.
Inclement weather could cause the closures to be rescheduled.
The closures “to facilitate work” on the state DOT’s pavement preservation project in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, the agency said. Pavement preservation is broadly defined as proactive work such as resealing and microsurfacing that extends the useful life of roadways.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check New York State’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
One may follow the state DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and its New York City branch in particular: @NYSDOT_NYC | Twitter. Find the DOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.
