The Middle Village man arrested in a joint show of city and federal force that included FBI agents in an armored vehicle was charged with illegal possession of ammunition after allegedly posting threatening statements about killing a U.S. senator-elect.
Law enforcement officials recovered over 1,000 rounds of ammunition at the home of Eduard Florea, 40.
Florea, who was arrested Tuesday, made his initial appearance Wednesday before United States Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara, who ordered the defendant detained pending trial.
Prosecutors say Florea posted about his intent to travel to Washington, DC, with firearms to engage in violence.
Florea allegedly operated a social media account on Parler using the name “LoneWolfWar.” Florea, who was previously convicted of a firearms-related felony, posted on Jan. 6 “dead men can’t pass [expletive] laws” in response to a post about a United States senator-elect, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District.
Additionally, he allegedly posted on social media:
• “Let’s go ... I will be reaching out to patriots in my area so we can come up with a game plan ... Here in New York we are target rich[] .... Dead men can’t pass [expletive] law .... I will fight so help me god.”
• “The time for peace and civility is over .... /3 cars full of armed patriots are enroute from NY / 3 cars of armed patriots heading into DC from NY / Guns cleaned loaded ... got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy ... we are just waiting for the word.”
• “It’s time to unleash some violence.”
If convicted, Florea faces up to 10 years in prison.
“As alleged, Florea, a previously convicted felon, made various social media posts about his plan to travel to Washington, DC to engage in acts of violence,” said Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI New York Field Office William Sweeney Jr. “We saved him a trip and paid him a visit instead.”
He added, “For those of you out there with similar intentions, heed this warning — knock it off, or expect us to see you at your door.”
Florea was arrested at his home on 76th Street near Juniper Valley Park by members of the FBI, some wielding military-style rifles, and NYPD. Neighbors told the Chronicle he had lived in Middle Village for only a few years.
“This Office will dutifully and responsibly enforce our nation’s gun and ammunition laws and will act swiftly and decisively where an individual who violates such laws threatens our institutions with acts of violence,” said Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme.
