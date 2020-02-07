Three weeks after a car that flipped over on Fitchett Street in Rego Park led to calls for increased safety measures in the area, resident John Greco says he has seen no change — but at least one is coming, eventually.

“There’s no police presence out there,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.

Greco added, “The street’s dangerous. It’s going to take somebody killed. Maybe then something will get done.”

Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle an unmarked car occasionally monitors the area throughout the day but the traffic on the block doesn’t compare to that on Yellowstone, Queens and Woodhaven boulevards or Austin Street.

He acknowledged there is speeding on the street but due to limited resources, “I can’t always put a car there and just leave them there all day.”

The narrow street is not conducive to recording car speeds, Cermeli added.

Traffic on Woodhaven Boulevard has led to Fitchett, which mostly runs parallel with the boulevard, becoming a thoroughfare for drivers who speed down the street, residents say.

Greco said the speeding begins around 2:30 p.m. and is consistent through rush hour. He said the speeding even occurs late at night.

“When I’m out walking my dog, people just speed down the block,” he said. “They don’t yield to pedestrians.”

In June 2019, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) wrote to Cermeli, requesting increased enforcement of traffic violations on Fitchett between 66th Avenue and 63rd Drive.

Cermeli said there had been 118 summonses issued within a three-block radius of the corner of Fitchett and 64th Road in the past year. The recent crash occurred just south of that corner.

Koslowitz spokesman Michael Cohen said the office would renew its request following the flipped car incident, though that hadn’t happened as of Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation studied the area for traffic-calming measures.

On Wednesday, Cohen told the Chronicle the DOT responded to Koslowitz’s office and answered that a speed hump is feasible on Fitchett Street between 64th Road and 65th Avenue.

The study is completed and the speed hump is in the queue for installation. The agency could not say when the work would be done.