Corona and Elmhurst have seen a 28 percent drop in crime through March 7 compared to the same period in 2020.
“It’s amazing how well we’re doing,” said Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, the commander of the 110th Precinct, during last Thursday’s precinct Community Council meeting.
The commanding officer said his biggest challenge this year is going to be combating gun violence.
“What’s alarming is just the number of people getting shot in the city,” Cermeli said. “Gun violence is still something that we’re working as a city to overcome.”
New York City has seen 173 shooting incidents with 189 victims through March 7. The 110th Precinct has had only one of each.
Cermeli said his plan is twofold: “Crack down on the gangs and crack down on illegal firearms. We’ve been doing that in this neighborhood and we’ve been seeing the benefits of that in this neighborhood. And I’m not going to let up.”
Cermeli said gangs and gun violence have historically plagued the precinct.
“I am proud to say we are working as hard as we can with our federal partners in law enforcement and other city agencies to eradicate these street gangs and to put these perpetrators away,” he said.
A bunch of the gangs are from South America and Central America, with all different factions, according to Cermeli.
“There’s no good gang,” he said. “There’s no good criminal. None of them are here giving out food, helping. They’re here in furtherance of illegal activities.”
Cermeli added that it’s a battle to fight, but, “We’re winning in this community.”
He believes taking illegal guns off the street will also lead to a major decrease in crime across the board.
“If you have a gun, you might be more inclined to commit a robbery or even a burglary. Any type of crime, snatch a phone, because you feel, ‘Hey, if the guy fights back, I have a gun,’” Cermeli said.
“What worries me is sometimes it’s not just a straight-up hit. They’re shooting into a crowd of people and three or four innocent people can be shot.”
Grand larcenies are the most common crime in Corona and Elmhurst but have dropped more than 39 percent in the area, with 76 incidents through March 7, down from 125 through the same time in 2020. Shoplifting, more common with malls reopening, and identity scams are driving the numbers.
Robberies decreased more than 45 percent, with 31 cases down from 57. Cermeli said most are street robberies.
Burglaries increased slightly, from 32 to 34. Cermeli advises residents to lock all access points and secure air conditioners.
“It’s just an enticing thing for burglars,” he said.
Vehicle thefts also saw a slight uptick, increasing from 22 to 23.
Cermeli said people are still leaving keys in the ignition but the precinct has been working on educating the public and the total actually dropped from 10 to eight in the 28-day period ending March 7.
There were nine rapes, the same number as through March 7 last year. There have been no murders, down from one.
Cermeli also honored the Cops of the Month for January and February during last Thursday’s meeting.
Officers William Veintimilla and Sean Foley were named for responding to a dispute with a firearm on Jan. 7. The complainant said she was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend who was in possession of firearms.
The cops saw multiple AK-47 rounds, multiple 30-round extended magazines and over 500 rounds of ammunition on the floor. After obtaining a search warrant, two AR-15 assault rifles and two shotguns were found outside of the bedroom. The man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. “The officers did an outstanding job in securing the location and obtaining a search warrant for the premises,” Cermeli said.
Officers Agatha Wachulska and Ashley Wilson were honored for their work in late February. They received a wanted flier for a man forcibly touching women in Corona. On her way home, Wachulska saw a man fitting the description. On routine patrol the next day, she canvassed the area. The officers saw the man illegally operating an e-bike on the street. They stopped him, got his ID and worked with the Queens Special Victims Unit in placing him under arrest for a string of forcibly touching women.
