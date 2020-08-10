Isaias' aftermath continues to plague Queens

Six days into the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, Queens officials have continued to criticize Con Edison and the city's emergency management team for what they have called a “disgraceful” and unacceptable response.
As of Monday morning, over 6,000 Queens households were still without power, more than any other borough. As of 2 p.m. the number of affected households had been reduced to 5,392. Beyond the outages, residents reported a number of lingering hazards from the storm that the city had lagged behind in taking care of.
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee has been among the most vocal critics of Con Ed’s handling of the storm’s aftermath. On Friday afternoon, she sent out a statement which included data that, she argued, show Con Ed neglecting restoration in Queens throughout the critical first 48 hours of recovery, while it rushed power restoration in other boroughs.
The numbers show that in the first 24 hours after the tropical storm, despite having the highest number of households without power, Queens only had 10,000 households restored whereas Brooklyn had 30,500 restored.
“Unacceptable is an understatement,” Lee said. “Power is essential, and the restoration of power especially after a storm is a race against time for safety, public confidence and the preservation of livelihoods. In this race, Con Ed has utterly and spectacularly failed Queens.”
By Monday, more elected officials had spoken up about the need to hold Con Ed accountable. Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) said that after his “patience has worn thin” he will be asking for an emergency hearing to examine both Con Ed’s failure as well as that of city agencies.
Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), the Democratic nominee for Borough President, suggested he wants to begin the process of cutting out Con Ed completely by switching to a public power utility.
A “shift to Public Power and 100% Renewable Future are [the] only solutions out of this mess,” he tweeted.
Richards’ sentiments matched those of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who released a 20-page report on Friday exploring plans to bring the utility under public ownership.
Though Con Edison turned off the function on its public map that allows residents to view outages by location within the borough, multiple reports suggest that Woodhaven continues to be one area stuck without power.
Beyond the outages, Queens residents reported problems with Parks Department response. Springfield Gardens resident Mubashar Hamid told the Chronicle that he had tree limbs hanging from utility wires in front of his house through at least Friday.
Jamaica resident Jonathan Pineda told PIX 11 that low-hanging loose wires above his home left him feeling unsafe to leave through Saturday.
Bayside resident Pat Coulaz said that an enormous tree had fallen from the sidewalk next to her house onto her roof, damaging the exterior of her house. The Parks Department took until Sunday to arrive on the scene with six men to remove the tree, which actually seemed to be a quick turnaround to Coulaz, based on her expectations.
Elsewhere the electrical problem had lingering effects on traffic signals. The stoplight at the corner of 63rd Road and 99th Street in Rego Park was still malfunctioning as of Sunday afternoon, with drivers on 63rd seeing a blinking yellow light. That was an improvement from the situation through Thursday, when the light was out altogether.
