The number of New York State residents dying from the coronavirus has been essentially flat for two days, Gov. Cuomo said Monday, possibly indicating that the death rate here has reached a plateau.
“The flattening, possible flattening, of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing on the virus crisis. “The total number of hospitalizations is down, the ICU admissions are down and the daily intubations are down. Those are all good signs and again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve. The number of discharged is down but that reflects the overall reduction in the numbers.”
Intubation is the insertion of a tube from a ventilator into someone’s throat to allow the person to breathe.
The state has had 4,758 COVID-19 deaths out of 130,689 known cases, Cuomo said. Five hundred ninety-nine deaths were reported Monday, compared to 594 Sunday and 630, the record, on Saturday.
The rate of new hospital admissions has dropped rapidly, falling from a peak of 1,427 Thursday to 1,095 Friday, 574 Saturday and 358 Sunday. New intensive care admissions fell from 395 Friday to 250 Saturday and 128 Sunday. And new daily intubations fell from 351 Friday to 316 Saturday and 132 Sunday. The number of people discharged fell from a peak of 1,709 Saturday to 1,179 Sunday.
“It can still go any way,” Cuomo said. “We can still see an increase. So it is hopeful, but it is also inconclusive and it still depends on what we do.”
The governor reiterated the need for social distancing — people keeping physically away from one another — and announced that he is doubling the fine for violating the state’s rules on it because too many people are not taking it seriously.
“The local governments are charged with enforcement,” he said. “I want them to enforce. And I want to be, frankly, more aggressive on the enforcement because all the anecdotal evidence is people are violating it at a higher rate.
“There has been a laxness on social distancing, especially over this past weekend, that is just wholly unacceptable. People are dying.”
The maximum fine for violating the rules has now been doubled to $1,000, Cuomo announced, and they have been extended by two weeks, through April 29.
