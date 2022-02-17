Irigoyen's killer gets consecutive sentences

Jennifer Irigoyen repeatedly screamed to try and save her unborn baby as her boyfriend, Anthony Hobson, repeatedly stabbed her in her Ridgewood apartment building on Feb. 3, 2019.
On Thursday Hobson, of Rego Park, was sentenced to 26 1/3 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for her death. He was convicted in January.
“Today’s sentence brings the defendant to justice for a brutal crime,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement from her office. “Inside the stairwell of her apartment building, the victim yelled out that the defendant was trying to kill her unborn child as he stabbed her in the neck, chest and abdomen.”
Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise ordered a 16-month sentence for evidence tampering to be served consecutively with the 25-to-life murder sentence.
Irigoyen was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. Hobson fled to Pennsylvania but surrendered five days later. The murder weapon has never been found.
