The controversial Innovation QNS development, slated to bring housing, business and retail sites, community space and green space to five blocks in Astoria, cleared a major hurdle on Thursday.
And all it appears to have taken was a little bit of horse trading between developers and city officials.
An amended proposal was approved by the Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises, with the next step appearing to be a Council vote.
Kaufman Astoria Studios, Silverstein Properties and BedRock Real Estate Partners are bankrolling the $2 billion project.
According to a City Council press release, the project was approved for nearly 3,200 apartments; the proposal debated at a heated public hearing in October contained 2,800.
More than 1,400 of the apartment units will be affordable. The figure in October was just over 1,100.
The Council said more than 500 will be set aside as “deeply affordable.”
The plan for 35th Avenuewas approved by the committee along with a project in Brooklyn that includes nearly 2,000 affordable units.
“New Yorkers urgently need affordable housing now, as the housing crisis perpetuates a scarcity of available homes and inflated housing prices,” Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said.
In regard to Innovation QNS, Adams credited Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) with vigorously negotiating the project, “making important progress to improve their affordability and expand community benefits.”
Won, in a statement from her office just before noon on Thursday, said it is only a preliminary approval.
“We’ve been negotiating daily to secure unprecedented levels of affordability for my immigrant and working-class community,” she said. “Our wins include: 1,436 permanently affordable units, double the developers’ original offer; 500 units at 30 percent [of area median income]; 157 units for our unhoused neighbors that will also cover the difference between the voucher subsidy and market rate rent; and a $2 million anti-displacement and anti-tenant-harassment fund that will provide legal representation to renters in the project area.”
Won and Borough President Donovan Richards were involved in a terse exchange at the committee’s October public hearing, with Won calling for 55 percent of the units to be affordable. Richards said he was not willing to turn down more than 1,100 affordable housing units only to have the land remain mostly parking lots and industrial properties.
Richards tweeted his thanks to subcommittee Chairman Kevin Riley (D-Bronx) and the members.
“Progress,” Richards tweeted. “... With 63,000+ in shelters, including asylum seekers, we must do everything in our power to preserve and build affordable housing.”
