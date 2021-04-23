The Woodside Houses became the scene of horror Thursday when twin babies only 46 days old were found dead in their apartment, their mother taken into custody and a knife recovered at the scene.
Dakota and Dallis Bentley lived their short lives in an apartment at 31-76 51 St. Police went there at about 3:15 p.m. after a concerned relative called 911, worried about the babies’ welfare, according to NYPD Chief of the Housing Bureau David Barrere.
The officers, who were joined by relatives when they arrived at the apartment, saw one infant with trauma to the body in a crib, Barrere said during a press conference.
“Officers questioned the mother about the second baby and she pointed toward the sink,” he said. “Officers discovered a second child under the sink area wrapped in a blanket, who was also unconscious and unresponsive.”
According to the Daily News, the infant found in the crib was a boy, and the knife was sticking out of his head when police arrived. The baby found under the sink was a girl.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services, Barrere said.
The children’s mother, 23, was taken into custody and a knife recovered at the scene. Police did not immediately release her name. Asked if she has a criminal record, Barrere said no, other than a summons. He did not say what it was for.
Asked for information about the babies’ father, Barrere said that is “unknown.”
No charges had been filed as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to a police spokeswoman. Barrere said investigators are reviewing all statements made by the infants’ mother and noted that their body cameras were activated when they went to the apartment.
The medical examiner will determine the babies’ cause of death, he said.
New York State law allows people to leave unwanted babies, in a safe manner, at places such as hospitals, firehouses and police stations up until they are 30 days old, without fear of prosecution. More information about the law, the Abandoned Infant Protection Act, is available at 1 (866) 505-SAFE (7233).
The city offers a free and confidential service that provides support, crisis intervention and information and referrals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, to anyone seeking help with mental health or substance abuse problems. Counselors with the program, called NYC Well, may be reached by calling 1 (888) NYC-WELL (692-9355), texting “WELL” to 65173 or visiting nycwell.cityofnewyork.us/en.
