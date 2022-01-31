Indictment in Dec. 17 elevator attacks

A Queens grand jury has handed up an indictment against the man accused of attempting to rob two women in separate attacks in apartment building elevators on Dec. 17.
Ralph Toro, 62, a resident of a nearby men’s shelter, also is charged with sexually abusing one of his alleged victims.
“The defendant is accused of committing two separate, terrifying elevator attacks — approximately an hour apart, on the same day — inside different Forest Hills apartment buildings,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “As alleged, the defendant waited for the women to be alone and in a confined space to pull out a knife and attack them.”
Toro was arraigned on Jan. 27 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant on a six-count indictment charging him with two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a single count of second-degree menacing. He has been remanded without bail. Pandit-Durant ordered him to return to court on March 3.
If convicted, he faces up to 16 years to life in prison.
The first attack took place just after 11 a.m. in a building near the intersection of 75th Street and 41st Avenue in Jackson Heights when Toro allegedly was standing in an elevator with the 28-year-old victim.
When the doors opened, Toro allegedly began to exit the elevator before turning around and displaying a knife while demanding money from the woman. He reached into her jacket pockets before she was able to push him away, causing him to flee.
The second attack, at about noon, took place when Toro allegedly followed a 51-year-old victim into an elevator in a building on 108th Street in Forest Hills. He allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money, at which point the victim said she had no cash and dumped the contents of her pure on the elevator floor.
Toro allegedly held the woman at knifepoint as he stuck his hand down her pants and sexually assaulted her. He allegedly fled as she fought him off.
The second incident was recorded on the building’s surveillance cameras.
Police from the NYPD’s 112th Precinct were able to track down additional sources of video, and, according to police, were able to trace Toro’s route back to a shelter located less than a mile from the second attack.
