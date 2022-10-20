The driver who allegedly ran over 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez in Astoria on Sept. 1 has been indicted on seven counts, including criminally negligent homicide, according to a statement released by the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Thursday.
Xavier Carchipulla, 40, of Astoria, also has been indicted on charges of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting/death; operating an uninspected motor vehicle; operating or driving an unregistered motor vehicle; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating or driving a motor vehicle without a license; and failure to exercise due care.
Jonathan was crossing 100th Street with his family and holding his father’s hand when Carchipulla allegedly ran him over while making a hairpin left turn in a Dodge RAM pickup truck on 100th Street from McIntosh Street and continued down 100th without stopping.
Jonathan, suffering from severe trauma injuries, was taken by EMS personnel to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.
His funeral took place one day before he would have to start school.
“The defendant’s alleged criminal negligence while behind the wheel has brought absolute devastation to a family that continues to mourn their young child,” Katz said.
“Driving is a privilege; it is not a right,” she added. “To drive without a license is to place your own wishes over the needs of other people’s safety, leading to heartbreaking results. My Office will hold accountable those who choose to disregard the rules of the road and license requirements. Our thoughts continue to go out to the family of this victim as the defendant faces justice in our courts.”
Carchipulla was arraigned Friday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino, who ordered him to return to court on Nov. 16. If convicted, Carchipulla faces up to 7 years in prison.
