A Queens grand jury has handed up an indictment for first-degree manslaughter in the April 29 beating that killed a homeless man in Ridgewood.
Piotr Wilk, 35, also with no known address, is accused of repeatedly beating Lukasz Ruszyck, 38, at the intersection of Putnam and Forest avenues according to a press release issued Friday afternoon by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Ruszyck would die five days later.
“This was a brutal crime in public view on a Queens street corner,” Katz said. “The defendant allegedly beat the victim to death in multiple attacks, and is now in custody facing a very serious charge.”
Wilk was arraigned Thursday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder. Holder ordered him remanded and set a return date for Sept. 20. If convicted, Wilk faces up to 25 years in prison. He is being represented by Attorney Matthew Thomas of Queens Defenders.
The initial attack is believed to have taken place after 4:30 p.m., according to the DA’s Office. Wilk allegedly used his fist and elbow to punch Ruszyck more than a dozen times while the latter appeared to be unconscious during the assault. Shortly before 6 p.m. Wilk allegedly was observed choking Ruszyck and putting him in a headlock.
Ruszyck was taken to a Wyckoff Heights Medical Center several hours later with bleeding on the brain as well as multiple cuts and bruises.
He was declared clinically brain dead aid died on May 4.
