There appeared to be very few surprises coming out of Queens primaries at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, one hour after the polls closed.
All numbers were obtained from the New York City or New York State Board of Elections websites and are unofficial.
In the gubernatorial races, according to state numbers, Gov. Kathy Hochul sat at 65 percent. Her numbers in New York City stayed in the low 60s from just a few minutes after the polls closed. City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams had 21 percent of the state tally at 10 p.m., while U.S. Rep Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) was at 12.3 percent.
Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, at 56.9 percent, was comfortably ahead of Mary Ann Archila and Diane Reyna.
Among Republican gubernatorial candidates, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) was at 41.7 percent in state returns, while Andrew Giuliani, son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had 24.5 percent of the vote. Their numbers were nearly reversed in Queens, where Giuliani had 46.5 percent of the vote at 10 a.m. and Zeldin 31.6 percent.
Former Westchester county Executive Rob Astorino (17.5 percent) and businessman Harry Wilson (14.8 had trailed the field from the close of the polls.
Democratic Assembly incumbents who appeared to be coasting to victory included David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) in he 24th District; Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) in the 28th; Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) in the 29th; Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) in the 33rd; and Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) in the 35th.
Incumbent Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) appeared to have beaten back a challenge from Anthony Andrews, 53.6 percent to 43 percent with 92 percent of the precincts reporting in; while Ron Kim (D-Flushing) was outdistancing Kenneth Chiu 53.6 percent to 46 percent.
For open seats, Steven Raga had just under 70 percent of the vote against Ramon Cando with 86 percent of the polls reporting in the race to succeed Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Woodside) in the 30th; while over in the 37th District Juan Ardila (43.7 percent) appeared on his way to replacing the retiring Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) in a race against Brent O’Leary (26.7), Johanna Carmona (19.8) and Jim Magee (10.2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.