In Queens, it was a good night on Tuesday for incumbents, many of whom are poised to avoid instant runoff and claim victory outright after absentee ballots are tabulated.
Though the Board of Elections’ unofficial primary night results have revealed some notable leads, the results of the election are far from decided. Absentee ballots, which the BOE says could total as many as 66,000 in Queens, have yet to be counted.
The board will release an updated vote tally with the absentee ballots that have been tabulated so far on July 6, and anticipate following up with a final count of ranked-choice tabulations on July 12.
Wide fields of candidates or particularly close races could very well swing the results as candidates increase their vote tallies through the ranked-choice tabulation process. But if a candidate receives over 50 percent of first-place votes in the first round, he or she will be declared the winner without resorting to run-off counts.
If the absentee ballots follow the same patterns as in-person votes when they are tabulated over the coming weeks, there are a number of candidates who are in a position to be able to avoid the runoff process completely.
Incumbent advantage
In addition to 35 of the 51 total City Council seats that are open due to term limits, a wave of insurgents are running against Council incumbents who have not reached the end of their term.
In Queens, however, election night results showed all incumbent Council candidates coming out on top — in many cases by large margins that would be unlikely to be overturned the absentee count.
Councilmember Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is positioned to cruise to victory with 56 percent of the unofficial results. Adams, the chairwoman of the Committee on Public Safety and a rumored contender for the next City Council speaker, leads the second-place contender, the district’s former representative, Ruben Wills, by 32 points.
Councilmember Francisco Moya (D-Corona) has likely fended off four challengers with 52 percent of the unofficial results.
A tighter race, but nonetheless one that will avoid a runoff, wages in District 30, where Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) is in position to win a second term after beating a competitive challenge from progressive insurgent Juan Ardila. Holden, a moderate who lost the Democratic primary in 2017 and won the seat on the Republican line in the general election, received around 53 percent of in-person votes among Democrats this time around, while Ardila received just over 46 percent.
Two other incumbents, Councilmembers Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Far Rockaway), who won special elections earlier this year, respectively secured around 60 and 68 percent of the unofficial in-person results.
Narrow fields
The four Republican City Council primaries will all avoid a runoff because none exceeded two candidates. Like the Republican primary for mayor, where Curtis Sliwa, the Rudy Giuliani-endorsed founder of the Guardian Angels, won about 69 percent of the unofficial vote against Fernando Mateo, all but one of the Republican City Council primaries had a candidate winning by a large margin.
The only close contest, and the race with the largest Republican turnout in Queens, is between leader of both the Whitestone Republican Club and an infamous maskless conga line Vickie Paladino, who came away with about 53 percent of the in-person vote against John Alexander-Sakelos’ 46 percent.
Chairperson of the Queens County GOP Joann Ariola amassed 82 percent of the in-person vote against Howard Beach entrepreneur Steve Sirgiovanni, and will all but surely continue on to the general election in South Queens’ Council District 32.
Conservative James Reilly led high school senior Alex Amoroso with 66 percent of the vote in eastern Council District 23. Timothy Rosen garnered about 59 percent of the in-person vote against Angelo King in northeastern Council District 24.
Two Civil Court judgeships also drew two candidates each. In the countywide race, Soma Syed, a Bangladeshi lawyer who drew controversy for courting opponents of same sex marriage in a previous City Council race, won about 51 percent of the vote against Michael Goldman, who would make a milestone as the first LGBTQ judge on the court. In Municipal District 4, Cassandra Johnson got about 80 percent of the in-person vote against Devian Shondel Daniels.
Progressive blowouts
In Council District 34, stretching across a section of Ridgewood, progressive Jennifer Gutierrez received 80 percent of the total vote reported. In Astoria’s Council district, former decarceral district attorney candidate Tiffany Cabán came less than one point of the 50 percent threshold required to declare her the winner in the first round.
