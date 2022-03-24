The office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards will resume its series of in-person job fairs with the next session taking place at Borough Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.
“While unemployment has declined nationwide as we begin to emerge from the depths of the pandemic-fueled recession, we must do all we can to quicken the recovery here in New York City,” Richards said in a press release.
“Our latest series of Queens Jobs Recruitment Fairs will address persistent unemployment by directly connecting residents with employers and available jobs in a wide array of fields,” the borough president added. “These monthly fairs will be a great opportunity for residents to meet with industry leaders and get their questions answered by organizations looking to hire right away.”
Employers scheduled to be in attendance include Commonpoint Queens, the Council for Airport Opportunity, Express Professional Employment, Global Contact Services, Maspeth Town Hall, New York Life, Outreach Development Corp., Westhab Inc. and Workforce1. Available positions are in the fields of administration, customer service, transportation, finance, hospitality, retail, security and more.
The fair will take place in the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens. Borough Hall can be reached by mass transit, including the E and F subway lines and multiple bus routes.
Subsequent job fairs are scheduled for April 28, May 26 and June 30. Walk-ins will be welcome at each, although Richards’ office is recommending that attendees RSVP in advance at queensbp.org/rsvp.
All attendees must wear a mask while at Queens Borough Hall, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.√
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.