Despite the city’s partial reopening a week ago for Phase I from COVID-19 recovery, the morning commute was hardly routine rush hour on Monday morning at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street bus and subway hub in Jackson Heights.
At top, the usually bustling main concourse was virtual ghost town just after 8:20 a.m., while platform and incoming 7 train bound for Manhattan also were sparsely occupied just a few moments later.
