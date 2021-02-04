Since the city announced the Queens Small Business Grant Program Jan. 19, more than 250 owners have applied.
That statistic “goes to show you the incredible need out there,” said New York City Economic Development Corp. President and CEO James Patchett.
Patchett joined borough elected officials on a tour of Jackson Heights businesses last Thursday.
One was Laliguras, a Nepalese restaurant on 76th Street. The eatery already had its grant application approved.
Rajendra Shrestha, husband of owner Sangeeta Shrestha, said through a translator that business has suffered without indoor dining and not delivering to customers.
“It’s going to go towards paying the rent and to pay the staff,” he said.
He employed 11 people before the pandemic but that number was cut to four. If business improves he will try to hire some of the workers back.
Borough President Donovan Richards and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Jackson Heights) were part of the group that met with business owners, giving out information on how to apply.
“These were the communities that were hit the hardest during the pandemic,” Richards said, adding, “A lot of these communities put their life savings, everything they could, into their small businesses.”
Mets owner Steve Cohen funded the program that sees the city partner with community-based organizations to offer $15 million worth of $20,000 grants to small businesses in the borough to support operational expenses.
“We’re going to make sure these businesses are not striking out,” Richards said.
Patchett encouraged people to send in their applications as soon as they can. He estimated that the grants can serve between 750 and 1,000 businesses.
“All of us have been walking around the city and seeing how much small businesses are struggling and what they need right now is a lifeline ... We believe this program can be the difference between some businesses making it through the winter and not.”
Of the businesses that have received the grants, more than 85 percent are minority- or women-owned, Patchett said.
“It is incredible to see the real-life impact that this money is having on the lives of the businesses that help many of us survive,” Cruz said.
She is also happy to see street vendors included. “In communities like mine street vendors are part of that,” Cruz said.
Leslie Ramos, executive director of the 82nd Street Partnership, noted how dire things were looking.
“We went around lunchtime and everyone was empty,” she told the Chronicle. “That’s not what we want to see and that’s not what we’re used to seeing.”
Ramos said many businesses may not have qualified for Paycheck Protection Program loans or may not have wanted to take on the debt.
“This grant is going to be like a lifesaver,” she said.
