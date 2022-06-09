A student at Forest Hills High School is due back in court on July 5 for allegedly writing a threat to carry out a shooting at the school on a desk.
The NYPD said the incident took place on April 26. A press release said he was charged with aggravated harassment. The New York Post reported that Diego Sarmiento, the student, also was charged with making a terroristic threat — a class D felony — criminal mischief and making graffiti.
The paper reported that Sarmiento, 18, wrote there would be a shooting at the school and made a reference to Texas, which two days earlier saw 19 Robb Elementary School children and two teachers shot and killed in the town of Uvalde, allegedly by a teenage gunman who did not survive the rampage.
“Our hearts had not even begun to heal from the horrific school shooting in Texas when, as alleged, the defendant made similar threats right here in Queens County,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement from her office. “We are committed to keeping our students safe and will fully investigate all possible threats of harm. The defendant has been appropriately charged.”
Sarmiento has been released on “non-monetary conditions,” according to Katz’s office.
