The new owners of the iconic Parkside Memorial Chapel on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park are officially planning to construct an apartment building on the site.
Crain’s New York Business reported that a permit application filed with the city’s Department of Buildings on Monday is calling for a seven-story mixed-use structure with 51 housing units, commercial and community space, along with 15 parking spaces at 98-60 Queens Blvd.
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) earlier this year said the site will be used for affordable senior housing.
An application for a permit to demolish the existing two-story, 25-foot building, dated Aug. 25, can be found on the DOB’s website. The property owner, David Matatov, could not be reached for comment.
Area preservationist Michael Perlman says the building is architecturally, culturally and historically significant and should be saved.
Parkside in 2020 merged with Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapel in Forest Hills.
