A nine-story residential building is planned for Kew Gardens, as first reported by YIMBY last Friday.
Permits were filed for 82-77 116 St., above, which is vacant, at the intersection of Grosvenor Lane and 116th Street.
The proposed 90-foot-tall development will have 54,605 square feet, with 37,497 designated for residential space.
The as-of-right, concrete-based building will have 55 residences, a cellar, subcellar, penthouse and 13 enclosed parking spaces. There will be affordable housing for seniors, according to the Department of Buildings website.
—David Russell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.