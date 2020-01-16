Housing homeless on Baxter Avenue

A Safe Haven for 70 homeless people is scheduled to open in July at 81-30 Baxter Ave. in Elmhurst, Community Board 4 District Manager Christian Cassagnol announced during Tuesday’s meeting.

The site, formerly the Elmhurst Halfway House, is about a five-minute walk from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

In late December, the Department of Homeless Services sent Cassagnol a letter describing the plan. It came on the heels of Mayor de Blasio’s announcement of a 6-Point Action Plan to end street homelessness over the next five years.

Under the plan, the DHS is looking to increase Safe Haven capacity by opening 1,000 new Safe Haven beds and creating 1,000 new low-barrier permanent apartments by working with partners across the housing and social services sectors.

The 1,000 new beds will increase the total number of beds dedicated to serving street homeless individuals by 64 percent citywide to 2,800, according to city stats.

Safe Havens are different from shelters in that there is no curfew, according to a 2015 New York Times article.

In its December announcement for the six-point homeless plan, the city said it will provide “coordinated rapid outreach response through the Street Homelessness Joint Command Center.” The on-site provider at 81-30 Baxter Ave. will be Goddard Riverside.

The plan was not discussed by CB 4 members at their meeting.

In other board news, the panel voted against granting Chipotle a liquor license. The Chipotle at the Queens Place mall is still under construction.

“We feel they should have that in place before we sign on anything,” said Lucy Schilero, chairwoman of CB 4’s Public Safety Committee.

The fast-food company has come under fire in the city, and the de Blasio administration filed a lawsuit in September accusing Chipotle of violating the city’s Fair Workweek Law, requiring employers to provide predictable schedules to fast-food and retail workers.

“I was a Marine for four years and I was in the Navy for another four years,” said Al Diaz, a Chipotle worker in Manhattan, who spoke to CB 4. “Our commanders respected the job we did. Managers at Chipotle don’t even thank me. They take our job as a joke.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) wrote to the board urging CB 4 to reject the application.

“A liquor license should be a privilege. It should not be something that is just given,” Moya said on Tuesday.

Schilero said the company could sell food at first and then revisit the liquor license issue later.

“Let’s get to know them as neighbors to see how this works out,” she said.

Schilero acknowledged the board’s opinion is only a suggestion and the State Liquor Authority can overrule it.

“We say no to a lot of things and they decide otherwise,” she said.