Residents of the Astoria Houses on Tuesday were able to avail themselves of meals and a few extras courtesy of Frontline Foods Queens and the Astoria Mutual Aid Network.
The groups distribute food every Tuesday outside the New York City Housing Authority complex’s community center on Astoria Boulevard
This week’s offerings included a choice of chicken with rice and vegetables or eggplant Parmesan and pasta.
Visitors also could pick up fruit, bottled water, granola bars and other items.
