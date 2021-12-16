When the first wave of Covid-19 struck in 2020, Queens quickly became no man’s land, with its hospital workers directly on the front line.
LIJ Forest Hills-Northwell Heath, on 66th Road, like many hospitals in the borough, lost many patients to the pandemic. But the hospital also would lose four of its own who fought in the trenches.
On Tuesday, the hospital, along with artists from the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, put the finishing touches on murals in an outdoor courtyard to remember all from Queens who passed.
“This is a place where staff members come to relax,” said Merav deGuzman, director of patient and customer experience at the hospital. They now will be able to do so with lively artwork dedicated to their colleagues.
Jensine Eckwall of Ridgewood and Nikki Scioscia of Brooklyn, both illustrators and graduate students at FIT, were hard at work brushing acrylic paint in outlines that previously had been sketched onto both walls over the previous four days.
“We should be finished by tonight,” Eckwall said.
Scioscia said undergraduate students at FIT back last spring had created a mural with a similar theme out of chalk to remember those who had been lost from the school community. When deGuzman learned about it, she thought it would be a fitting tribute in Forest Hills. She was put in contact with Brendan Leach, a professor at the school, who turned to his graduate students.
“I began sketching it out,” Eckwall said.
The end result is intended not only to pay tribute to the LIJ staffers lost, but to celebrate the resiliency of the hospital and the community to heal and move forward to brighter days.
One mural, roughly one story high, depicts a tree. The other, along a low wall beneath a fence, features a veritable garden of flowers. Green, in various shades, is a predominant color.
Both feature a lot of hearts and a lot of hands. While hospital officials declined to give the names of the four staffers who died, the hands are shown doing some of the things they loved.
Some are clapping. One is painting, another hammering, another holding a book and reading and another serving food.
One shows one hand planting seeds, while others are caring for small shoots that have taken root. Multiple hands are holding or giving flowers.
The hands of two other people are shown reaching out and grasping each other.
Still others, some with medicine, a medical syringe or a stethoscope, are the hands of healers.
A tree in the taller mural, shown with a large city in the background, has a number of hearts on its trunk, resembling ones that might be carved be someone smitten by love.
But the biggest heart, topped by the sun, requires the tree’s strongest boughs to support it and its simple message to those who will be in the courtyard with their lunch, a cup of coffee or a colleague or two:
“New York Will Heal Because of You.”
