There are uplifting messages on windows and on the street at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health.
The word “Hero” is on the ground at the entrance of the hospital at 102-01 66 Road. Another message says “you can be brave and scared at the same time.”
Another window has a heart with different colors and the message “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”
On the ground outside, someone drew a rainbow with the words “We are in it together.”
