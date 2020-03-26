As residents flock to hospitals and urgent care centers with coronavirus cases increasing, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst CEO Israel Rocha acknowledged there is nervousness about the availability of supplies.
“From a hospital perspective, we get nervous because we’re built to plan in months, so anytime you get less than three months you get really nervous about supplies,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Rocha said the hospital has what it needs though his concern is the upcoming weeks.
“This surge has put a strain on that planning,” he said.
He said there have been resources from the city’s Office of Emergency Management as well as supplies from the state. Rocha also noted that Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have been attempting to get the federal government to send supplies to the city.
When asked by 1010 WINS Monday if there were any hospitals in particular being stressed, de Blasio jumped to Elmhurst, saying it “has had an extraordinary amount of activity and that’s in part because there’s 2.3 million people in Queens and fewer hospitals proportionally than some other parts of the city.”
Rocha said his hospital is in the process of complying with Cuomo’s mandate of increasing capacity by 50 percent.
“People are looking for information, they’re looking for opportunities and so we really had a mix of different types of patients,” Rocha said. “We had some with symptoms, some that had exposure, some that were acutely ill and some that needed immediate acute assistance.”
He said a triage is done to see what patients are waiting for, with people being sent to tents outside the building.
Rocha also said the hospital is working with the NYPD on social distancing. A New York Post story showed a long line of people gathered at the site Monday. They were in close proximity and not 6 feet away from each other.
“It’s something we continue to monitor but like any line, line management and crowd management is a difficult situation,” Rocha said, noting that all the people in the photo did have protective masks.
He said he personally saw social distancing Tuesday.
However, one person, who was indecisive about getting on line Tuesday, told the Chronicle, “People are standing close next to each other. Some people are wearing [masks], some people aren’t. Who wants to be around this?”
Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and Jonathan Krane, founding member of the Queensboro Football Club, donated 1,000 surgical masks to the hospital. Rocha had reached out to Moya to request help with a shortage of personal protective equipment.
“Healthcare professionals are on the front line of this crisis and we need to make sure they’re able to suit up for that fight,” said Moya, who was previously director of business development for the hospital. “Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are the heroes of this moment. We need to make every effort, big and small, to get them the armor they need to stay in the fight.”
Jason D. Antos contributed to this story.
