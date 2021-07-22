EMS Lt. Edith Torres, who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and died of 9/11-related illness in 2017, and Luke Gasparre, a combat veteran of World War II and longtime New York Mets usher, were honored with street co-namings in Astoria last weekend.
Torres was honored at 34th Avenue and 21st Street and Gasparre at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street. He died in 2020.
“One of the things that makes Western Queens so special is the people who dedicate their lives to service and enrich our neighborhoods with their lives,” said state Sen. Michael Gianaris.
“I’m honored to recognize two such individuals, Lt. Edith Torres and Luke Gasparre, whose lives of service and love of our community have made them role models for generations to come.”
At left, the sign for Gasparre is unveiled while at top center Gianaris and City Council candidate Tiffany Cabán meet with area Girl Scouts and Mr. and Mrs. Met.
Above and at right, the politicians are shown with Torres’ friends and loved ones at a ceremony that included FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, fifth from right.
