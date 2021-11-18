Glendale residents paid tribute to all those who have served in the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
At top, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. gathered with veterans groups and volunteers at the Glendale Veterans Triangle Memorial, located at the intersection of Cooper and Myrtle avenues.
At right, City Councilman Bob Holden joined veterans and others at a service at the intersection of Cooper and 73rd Place.
