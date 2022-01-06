The New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded program dedicated to assisting homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure or displacement as a result of a financial hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NYS HAF expects to receive significantly more applications than can be funded by the program. Applications will be processed in the order they were received. Application submission does not guarantee someone will receive financial assistance.
Homeowners who were financially affected by Covid-19 and who are now behind on their housing payments may apply, including anyone who is behind or in forbearance on their mortgage; in default on a reverse mortgage; behind on property taxes, water or sewage bills; behind on monthly maintenance charges of a co-op or condo; or behind on chattel loans, retail installment contracts or other types of home purchase loans or lot rent.
For information, call 1-844-77-NYHAF (1-844-776-9423) Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. or visit nyhomeownerfund.org.
