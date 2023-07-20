Passersby have left flowers, candles and cards as a memorial to a 41-year-old homeless man who was found dead Monday morning in front of the old T-Bone Diner in Forest Hills at 107-40 Queens Blvd.
The man frequently stayed and slept at the site, which sits near an entrance to the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station.
Police said officers from the 112th Precinct responded to a call for a man in need of help at 7:14 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and that the city medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is continuing.—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.