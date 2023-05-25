The Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens hosted Major League Baseball’s Junior Home Run Derby on May 21 at Elmjack Field in Astoria, with more than 50 youths of all ages enjoying a day of baseball and hot dogs.
Eric Greenlund won the 12U division, and Geily Checo took honors for the 14U competition.
Both have qualified for the Junior Home Run Derby Regionals in Delaware.
The national championship will take place in July during MLB All-Star Week in Seattle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.