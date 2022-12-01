Just because you have to work on the holidays, it doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a bit of Thanksgiving away from home.
At top, officers at the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood were able to enjoy a bit of turkey with all the trimmings between calls, complete with desserts courtesy of Cub Scout Pack 106.
Above, officers at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills also were able to partake of a holiday repast with food donated by members of the community.
— Michael Gannon
