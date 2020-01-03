  • January 3, 2020
Holidays in the 105th

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am

Holidays in the 105th NYPD PHOTOS / TWITTER Queens Chronicle

With Santa and his elves usually having all the work they can handle on Christmas, the folks at the NYPD’s 105th Precinct made their customary rounds, and everybody was on Kris Kringle’s Nice List. Officers and the Jolly Old Elf himself brought toys and other gifts to children and families to make the season special. The 105th and other NYPD personnel also paid a visit to Ronald McDonald House, while officers joined with Rose Funderburk, chairwoman of the 105th Precinct Community Council, at the station house.

Posted in , , , , , on Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:30 am. Updated: 3:04 pm.

